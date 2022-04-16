Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.27

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and traded as low as $9.93. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 9,489 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

Vodacom Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VDMCY)

Vodacom Group Limited provides a range of communications products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers voice, messaging, converged, broadband, data connectivity, and mobile financial services, as well as contract or prepaid voice and other value-added services to consumer and enterprise customers and telecommunication and other companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.