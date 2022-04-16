VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $26.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.09.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get VIZIO alerts:

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $676,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,800 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $8.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.86 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that VIZIO will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

VIZIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.