Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SEAT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Vivid Seats from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

