VITE (VITE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.19 Million

VITE (VITE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One VITE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VITE has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $26.04 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00048871 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 504,580,964 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars.

