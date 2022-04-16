Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) to report $93.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.80 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year sales of $443.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.80 million to $445.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $501.45 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $502.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vita Coco.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).
NASDAQ COCO traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 260,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,267. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00.
In other news, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700. 7.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.
