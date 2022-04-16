Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $126.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VC. Bank of America raised Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Visteon in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Visteon in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 64.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VC traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,188. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Visteon has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $134.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 1.91.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

