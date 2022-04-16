Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ) Shares Down 4%

Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ – Get Rating) fell 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42. 3,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 11,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17.

Get Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.26% of Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.