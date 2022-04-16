Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 7,846.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 448,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,973,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AMERCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

UHAL opened at $549.32 on Friday. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $523.94 and a 12 month high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $587.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $660.26.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

AMERCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.