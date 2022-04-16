Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.72.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $456.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $596.79. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $455.84 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.