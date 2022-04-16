Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 5,000 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $1,990,583.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

LGI Homes stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.13 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average of $132.53.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

