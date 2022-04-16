Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,400 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Saia by 23.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Saia by 2.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 778,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 3.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,244,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.15.

SAIA stock opened at $199.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.20 and a 200-day moving average of $287.13. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

