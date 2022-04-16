Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.15% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 859.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 355,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 318,336 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 343,326 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

