Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 32,700 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1,420.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 367,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,929,000 after buying an additional 342,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $8,741,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 786,771 shares of company stock valued at $90,076,998. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LYV opened at $111.31 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $127.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.67.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

