Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.21% of CareTrust REIT worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 74.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 307,505 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 17.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 291,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 42,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 123.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 306,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 169,387 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

