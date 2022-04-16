Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,894,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,971,000 after buying an additional 60,569 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,344,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,501,000 after buying an additional 150,181 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,238,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,614,000 after buying an additional 24,387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,766,000 after buying an additional 37,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,003,000 after buying an additional 659,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.12%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

