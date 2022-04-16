Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,214,604,000 after purchasing an additional 38,407 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,598,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $721,995,000 after acquiring an additional 60,037 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $232,362,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 983,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $157,861,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $123.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.19. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

