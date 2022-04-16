Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $7.70 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHR stock opened at $170.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.71. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.82 and a 200-day moving average of $208.40.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.86.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

