Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Atkore worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Atkore by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $65,682.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $63,315.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,423. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of ATKR opened at $91.73 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.87.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. Atkore’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

