Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $3.04 Million Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after buying an additional 3,329,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,466,000 after buying an additional 113,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 45.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,397,000 after buying an additional 3,062,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,614,000 after buying an additional 554,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,260,000 after buying an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

