Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.63 Million Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after buying an additional 266,863 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Coty by 3.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Coty by 17.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Coty by 19.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 339,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Coty by 17.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 247,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 36,276 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.56 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.29 and a beta of 2.47.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 13,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beatrice Ballini bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

