Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.52 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 39,083 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,377,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $189,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,477 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIEN opened at $55.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

