Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Penumbra by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Penumbra by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.11.

Shares of PEN opened at $197.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.30. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.19 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,318.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

