Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after buying an additional 10,007,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after buying an additional 113,657 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 9,252,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,795,000 after buying an additional 2,887,215 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,203,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,467,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,128,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,382,000 after buying an additional 224,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

DBRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

