Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 600 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Graco by 9.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 7.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GGG opened at $65.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

