Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 2,600 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AYI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

NYSE:AYI opened at $170.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.57 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.19.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

