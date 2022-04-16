Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 1,300 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $350,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 572,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,382,000 after acquiring an additional 139,051 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 37,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $460.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.