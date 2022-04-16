Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 12,100 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in APA were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ APA opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $44.28.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on APA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.66.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

