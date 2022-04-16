Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 869.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL opened at $224.90 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $174.68 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.23 and a 200-day moving average of $249.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.