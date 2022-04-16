VIG (VIG) Price Up 1.8% This Week

VIG (VIG) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $700,784.51 and approximately $14.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIG has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,828,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

