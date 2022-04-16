Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GNHAY remained flat at $$35.96 during trading on Friday. Vifor Pharma has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99.
About Vifor Pharma
