Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNHAY remained flat at $$35.96 during trading on Friday. Vifor Pharma has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99.

About Vifor Pharma (Get Rating)

Vifor Pharma AG, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used for the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia; Maltofer, an oral iron polymaltose complex for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant woman with iron deficiency; and Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to treat symptomatic anemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD).It also provides Retacrit, a short-acting ESA; Venofer, an intravenous iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Velphoro, a non-calcium, iron-based chewable phosphate binder for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in adults with CKD undergoing dialysis.

