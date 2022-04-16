Viacoin (VIA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,460.00

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $1,460.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0979 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.00276646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001287 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

