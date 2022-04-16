Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Get Veru alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.33.

Veru stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. Veru has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veru will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 193.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 212,314 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 436,394 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Veru by 81.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the third quarter worth about $97,000. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.