Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.49). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2,800%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 7th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.92. 122,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,939. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

