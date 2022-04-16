Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

