Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 206.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,096,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 739,007 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Ventas worth $56,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.07. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 433.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,285.81%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

