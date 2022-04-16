Velas Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.49 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $492.04 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002287 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004126 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000229 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,287,858,397 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars.

