Veil (VEIL) Price Reaches $0.0200 on Major Exchanges

Veil (VEIL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. Over the last week, Veil has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $147.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,450.36 or 0.99945410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00059945 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.88 or 0.00266550 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.27 or 0.00353998 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00104520 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00138282 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004521 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001335 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.