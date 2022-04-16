Vanilla Network Price Tops $3.63 on Top Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for $3.63 or 0.00009056 BTC on exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $2,278.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00045556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.80 or 0.07446598 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,252.79 or 1.00289805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00041334 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

