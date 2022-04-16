Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,718 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $73,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.85. The company had a trading volume of 171,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,403. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.07 and a 200 day moving average of $192.28. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $177.86 and a 1-year high of $205.30.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

