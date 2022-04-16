Vai Price Hits $0.93 on Major Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Vai has a market capitalization of $53.45 million and approximately $28,168.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vai has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002318 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00045505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.19 or 0.07532131 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,186.96 or 1.00190199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00048251 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

