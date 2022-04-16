USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on USAK. Stephens lowered their target price on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen raised their target price on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ USAK traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 282,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,414. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $133.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.86. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $29.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.
About USA Truck
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.
