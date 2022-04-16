USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on USAK. Stephens lowered their target price on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen raised their target price on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 282,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,414. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $133.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.86. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $29.09.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

