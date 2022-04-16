UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.200-$21.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $21.20-21.70 EPS.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $510.17.

Shares of UNH opened at $534.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.43.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,810,689,000 after buying an additional 172,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $163,938,000 after acquiring an additional 167,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

