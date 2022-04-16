United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives $40.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on USM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE USM opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.65. United States Cellular has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $39.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $84,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $650,714.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

