United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $89,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.02. 2,624,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,156. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.70 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.95 and a 200-day moving average of $206.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

