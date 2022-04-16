United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$4.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($4.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.45) and the lowest is ($4.75). United Airlines posted earnings per share of ($7.50) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Airlines.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:UAL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,314,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,469,184. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $60.58.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

