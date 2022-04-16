Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

UNIR opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53.

Get Uniroyal Global Engineered Products alerts:

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.