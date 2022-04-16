Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
UNIR opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53.
Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
