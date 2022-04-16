Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,471,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $246.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.36. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $154.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.73.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

