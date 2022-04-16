Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Unilever by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $72,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

