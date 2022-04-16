Unido EP (UDO) Market Capitalization Tops $3.50 Million

Unido EP (UDO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and $86,622.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00045679 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.78 or 0.07509147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,433.13 or 0.99947294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00042162 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 56,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.