UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.42 ($17.84).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.85) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($13.59) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($16.30) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($22.28) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday.

UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($13.93) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($19.98).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

